Report: Steelers have “reaffirmed commitment” to DK Metcalf

Receiver DK Metcalf’s two-game suspension supplies the Steelers with an important contractual hammer. They reportedly won’t be swinging it.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Steelers “have already reaffirmed their commitment to Metcalf for 2026 and beyond.”

The report does not address whether the Steelers will be seeking repayment of $1.5 in signing bonus allocation for 2025.

Pelissero and others claim that Metcalf’s future guarantees have automatically voided. Although Metcalf’s contract says the guarantees “shall be null and void” in the event of a suspension for conduct detrimental to the league, the usual approach is for the team to affirmatively void the guarantees, via a letter sent to the player.

As one experienced agent explained it to PFT on Tuesday night, the standard practice is for the team to inform the player that the guarantees have been voided.

It’s an important distinction. If the Steelers are required to take no action, Metcalf full $25 million guarantee for 2026 and his $20 million injury guarantee for 2027 are gone. If a letter is needed, they aren’t — unless and until they send the letter.

And while they’re fine with him for now, that could change. Beyond the $25 million he’s owed for 2026, a serious injury that impacts his availability in 2027 would allow the Steelers to avoid the $20 million in injury guarantees.

To summarize, the Steelers may have to affirmatively void the guarantees, regardless of the language in the contract. And if they assume the guarantees are voided and try to cut him later, they could lose the ensuing grievance.

Regardless, it appears the Steelers won’t be pursuing the nuclear option of voiding all guarantees and cutting Metcalf after the season.

Perhaps they’ll honor the guarantees, even if they’ve automatically voided. (It would be prudent for Metcalf’s agent to get that in writing, in the form a revised contract that confirms existence of the guarantees.) Even though Metcalf was clearly in the wrong, the Steelers’ protocol (if any) for keeping players from approaching the stands and initiating contact with fans failed.

While they’re not responsible for what Metcalf did, they had a direct role in keeping it from happening.