NFL won’t punish fan involved in altercation with DK Metcalf

Neither the NFL nor the Lions will punish the fan involved in the altercation with Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the league found “no violation of the fan code of conduct.”

Ryan Kennedy, the Lions fan involved in the confrontation, issued a statement through a Michigan law firm “categorically” denying “using the ‘N-word,’ the ‘C-word’ or any racial, misogynistic, or hate-based language during the incident.” He told the Detroit Free Press on Sunday that calling Metcalf by his full name — DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf — is what angered Metcalf.

Kennedy, who was in the front row of the stands behind the Steelers bench, had his shirt collar grabbed by Metcalf before Metcalf forcefully released him, shoving him backward.

The NFL suspended Metcalf for two games for engaging in conduct detrimental to the NFL, and an appeals officer upheld the suspension on Tuesday.