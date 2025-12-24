As he prepares to face Texans again, Justin Herbert remembers 2024 playoff failure

Last year, the Chargers lost to the Texans in the wild-card round of the playoffs, 32-12. The two teams meet again on Saturday.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert keenly recalls his subpar showing in Houston.

“It was one of those things that you continue to think about,” Herbert said Tuesday, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.com.

For the game, Herbert completed 14 of 32 passes for 242 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. His passer rating was 40.9.

“No one felt worse than I did after that game,” Herbert said. “And I think it’s important to continue to move forward and realize that it’s what happened. It would be crazy of me to deny the truth of what happened and to live in this reality where if I tried to block it out, I don’t think that’s doing any good.”

Has Herbert improved from that Saturday in January?

“I sure hope so,” Herbert said. “Those are games that, as hard as they are to watch, you got to learn from them.”

He’ll get a chance to show what he’s learned on Saturday. The 10-5 Texans are still chasing a spot in the wild-card round. The 11-4 Chargers, who clinched on Monday night when the Colts lost, are trying to chase down the Broncos for the AFC West crown.