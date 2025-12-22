 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DK Metcalf avoids reporters after game, Mike Tomlin has no comment on Metcalf fan incident

  
Published December 21, 2025 08:38 PM

Sunday’s Steelers-Lions game included a bizarre fan interaction from Pittsburgh receiver DK Metcalf. After the game, neither Metcalf nor coach Mike Tomlin had anything to say about it.

Via Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com, Metcalf left the locker room without speaking to reporters.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who did speak to reporters, had no comment, via SteelersDepot.com. Tomlin said he had heard about the incident, but he had not seen it.

The overriding question is what the Steelers and Metcalf will hear from the league about it. The NFL will study the incident on Monday and make a decision on discipline.

The 9-6 Steelers visit the Browns next Sunday. Pittsburgh has now won three in a row, after an embarrassing Week 13 home loss to the Bills.