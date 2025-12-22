Brady Cook will start for the Jets in Week 17

The Patriots will be facing Brady Cook as they try to nail down an AFC East title in Week 17.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters on Monday that Cook will make his third straight start at quarterback against New England. The undrafted rookie has yet to pick up a win in the NFL.

Glenn said that he thought Cook “was doing a really, really good job” early in Sunday’s loss to the Saints, but that he and the team in general lost their way as the game unfolded. Cook was 22-of-35 for 188 yards and an interception while being sacked eight times in the 29-6 loss.

Cook’s first start came with Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields ruled out due to injuries. Taylor was healthy enough to back Cook up on Sunday, but the team will stick with the youngster as they play out the string on the 2025 season.