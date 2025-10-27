 Skip navigation
Liam Coen: We have no plans to trade Brian Thomas Jr.

  
Published October 27, 2025 12:03 PM

Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has not had the same kind of impact in 2025 that he had during his rookie season, but the team isn’t thinking about sending him elsewhere ahead of the trade deadline.

That was the message from head coach Liam Coen in a post-bye press conference on Monday. Coen said that he saw a report over the weekend indicating the Jaguars could make a move involving Thomas and wanted to nip the idea in the bud.

“We have no plans on moving Brian Thomas Jr. at all,” Coen said.

Thomas has 27 catches for 365 yards and a touchdown this season, but has had an issue with dropped passes and his effort level has been criticized at times. Coen said he’s “very optimistic” that Thomas will be better over the remaining games and that the bye week is a “good reset” for players. Thomas will get a chance to show that he’s moving in the right direction against the Raiders in Week 9.