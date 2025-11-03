 Skip navigation
Eagles agree to trade for Jaelan Phillips

  
Published November 3, 2025 07:44 AM

The Eagles have landed a pass rusher.

According to multiple reports, the Eagles have agreed to trade a 2026 third-round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for edge rusher Jaelan Phillips.

Word of the Eagles’ interest in Phillips surfaced over the weekend. Phillips played for Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio when Fangio had the same job in Miami during the 2023 season.

The Eagles will be sending their third-round pick to the Dolphins. They still hold the Jets’ 2026 third-rounder as a result of last year’s Haason Reddick trade.

Phillips had 15.5 sacks in his first two seasons and 6.5 sacks before tearing his Achilles against the Jets on Black Friday in 2023. He returned to play four games last season, but missed the rest of the year with a torn ACL. He has three sacks this season.

The Eagles have also acquired cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter in trades over the last few days. They have until Tuesday afternoon to make any other deals to bolster their bid for another Super Bowl run.

The Dolphins could also make more trades, although they are looking at rebuilding their roster rather than making any kind of run in 2025.