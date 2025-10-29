 Skip navigation
Patriots trade S Kyle Dugger to Steelers

  
Published October 28, 2025 08:48 PM

The Patriots made a second trade of the day, sending safety Kyle Dugger and a seventh-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for a sixth-round choice, according to multiple reports.

Earlier Tuesday, the Patriots sent defensive lineman Keion White and a seventh-round pick to the 49ers for a sixth-round pick.

The Steelers traded safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the offseason, leaving a hole in their secondary. They lead the NFL in passing yards allowed at 273.3 per game.

The Patriots made Dugger a second-round pick in 2020, and he appeared in 81 games with 69 starts. The team signed him to a four-year, $58 million contract extension in the 2024 offseason. His $9.75 million salary is guaranteed for this season.

Dugger played last season on a high-ankle sprain that went misdiagnosed for almost three months and required tightrope surgery on his right ankle in January.

The Patriots attempted to trade him before the season but couldn’t find a satisfactory deal. Dugger played seven games with four starts this season, totaling 17 tackles.