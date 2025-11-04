 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_camlittlev2_251103.jpg
Little’s record FG highlights Jags win at Raiders
nbc_pft_ramsandninersv2_251103.jpg
Rams, 49ers keep pace in NFC West
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Bengals agree to trade linebacker Logan Wilson to Cowboys

  
Published November 4, 2025 07:42 AM

The Bengals have one of the worst defenses in NFL history. Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones has decided to add a player from that defense.

The Cowboys have agreed to acquire linebacker Logan Wilson from the Bengals, according to multiple reports.

Wilson sat out Sunday’s game with a calf injury, but even when he was playing, he was not playing well. A starter for most of his career, Wilson has recently been taken out of the Bengals’ starting lineup and played more on special teams than on defense.

In response to that, Wilson requested the trade, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Cowboys are on their bye this week, and that will give Wilson some additional time to get himself prepared to contribute. Unless Wilson has agreed to a pay cut, he’s not a cheap option for the Cowboys: He is on a four-year, $36 million contract that still has two more years on it after this season. That’s the kind of money teams want to be paying starters, not special teamers.