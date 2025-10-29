Jets will trade CB Michael Carter to Eagles for WR John Metchie

The Jets and Eagles are making a trade.

According to multiple reports the Jets will send cornerback Michael Carter to the Eagles for wide receiver John Metchie. The Eagles will also send a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Jets and they’ll get a 2027 seventh-rounder in return.

Carter has played 65 games for the Jets since being selected in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. He has seen most of his playing time in the slot and his arrival could lead to more playing time on the outside for Cooper DeJean over the rest of the season. He has 14 tackles so far this season.

Metchie was acquired from the Texans in an August trade and he had four catches for 18 yards in seven games with the Eagles. The 2022 second-round pick had 40 catches for 412 yards and a touchdown while with Houston.