Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Ravens trade Jaire Alexander to Eagles for late-round pick swap

  
Published November 1, 2025 05:52 PM

Veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander is heading to Philadelphia.

The Ravens traded Alexander and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Eagles for a 2026 sixth-round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Alexander signed with Baltimore over the summer and was expected to provide some veteran help in their secondary, but after playing poorly in Week One he has barely played at all since then, getting on the field only once in the last seven games.

The Eagles have been looking to add to their defense before Tuesday’s trade deadline and now they’ve added Alexander, a former Packers first-round pick who has played very well at times in his career. Philadelphia will hope to get Alexander back on track and get a boost in their secondary.