AD Mitchell traded to Jets as part of Sauce Gardner deal

The Jets will also be getting a receiver in their deal with the Colts for cornerback Sauce Gardner.

According to multiple reports, AD Mitchell is being traded to New York to complete the deal.

That means in all, the Jets will receive Indianapolis’ first-round picks in 2026 and 2027 plus Mitchell, in exchange for Gardner.

A second-round pick in 2024, Mitchell had not caught on as a productive player with the Colts. After making 23 receptions for 312 yards as a rookie last year, he looked like he was having a breakout game in Week 4 against the Rams. But Mitchell infamously dropped the ball just before reaching the end zone for a touchdown, with the ball going out of the end zone for a touchback.

Since then, Mitchell had played only single-digit snaps in four games, making a total of two receptions for a total of 15 yards.

In all, Mitchell has nine catches for 152 yards this season.