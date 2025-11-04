 Skip navigation
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
AD Mitchell traded to Jets as part of Sauce Gardner deal

  
Published November 4, 2025 01:10 PM

The Jets will also be getting a receiver in their deal with the Colts for cornerback Sauce Gardner.

According to multiple reports, AD Mitchell is being traded to New York to complete the deal.

That means in all, the Jets will receive Indianapolis’ first-round picks in 2026 and 2027 plus Mitchell, in exchange for Gardner.

A second-round pick in 2024, Mitchell had not caught on as a productive player with the Colts. After making 23 receptions for 312 yards as a rookie last year, he looked like he was having a breakout game in Week 4 against the Rams. But Mitchell infamously dropped the ball just before reaching the end zone for a touchdown, with the ball going out of the end zone for a touchback.

Since then, Mitchell had played only single-digit snaps in four games, making a total of two receptions for a total of 15 yards.

In all, Mitchell has nine catches for 152 yards this season.