 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Dolphins will consider trade offers for Jaylen Waddle

  
Published November 1, 2025 07:09 PM

The Dolphins parted ways with General Manager Chris Grier on Friday and it appears they are taking a different approach to the trade deadline in the wake of that move.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins will consider offers for Waddle over the coming days. Per the report, teams had called about Waddle before Grier left the team and were told that they would not make a trade.

Waddle signed a three-year contract extension with the Dolphins last year that put him under contract through the 2028 season. He has a cap number of over $11.65 million for next season and cap numbers north of $33 million in the final two years of the deal.

Waddle has 41 catches for 586 yards and four touchdowns this season. Teams interested in adding that kind of production will likely be calling interim G.M. Champ Kelly quite often ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.