Report: Dolphins will consider trade offers for Jaylen Waddle

The Dolphins parted ways with General Manager Chris Grier on Friday and it appears they are taking a different approach to the trade deadline in the wake of that move.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins will consider offers for Waddle over the coming days. Per the report, teams had called about Waddle before Grier left the team and were told that they would not make a trade.

Waddle signed a three-year contract extension with the Dolphins last year that put him under contract through the 2028 season. He has a cap number of over $11.65 million for next season and cap numbers north of $33 million in the final two years of the deal.

Waddle has 41 catches for 586 yards and four touchdowns this season. Teams interested in adding that kind of production will likely be calling interim G.M. Champ Kelly quite often ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.