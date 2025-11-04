Raiders trade Jakobi Meyers to Jaguars

Jakobi Meyers wanted it. And he got it.

The disgruntled Raiders receiver has been traded to the Jaguars, per multiple reports. The Raiders will receive a fourth- and sixth-round pick in return for the balance of his contract.

Meyers is signed through 2025, at a base salary for the full season of $10.5 million.

After four years with the Patriots, Meyers signed with the Raiders in 2023. He had his first 1,000-yard season (1,027) in 2024. This season, he has 33 catches for 352 yards in seven games.

Meyers made it clear in early September that he asked the Raiders for an extension, and that the Raiders declined. He reiterated in October that he would like to be traded.

Various reports indicate that teams like the Steelers and Bills were also in the mix for Meyers.

He arrives in Jacksonville less than a week after rookie receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter was placed on injured reserve with a non-contact knee injury suffered during practice. The Jaguars also have Brian Thomas, Jr., Dyami Brown, Parker Washington, and Tim Patrick on the receiver depth chart.

The Jaguars got a chance to take a close look at Meyers on Sunday, when the Raiders played the Jaguars. Meyers caught four passes for 23 yards in 57 snaps.

The next question is whether Meyers will get an extension, or whether he’ll finish his current deal and become a free agent in March.