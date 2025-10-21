Jakobi Meyers would still like to be traded from Raiders

Receiver Jakobi Meyers still wants out.

Meyers requested a trade from the Raiders before the 2025 season started, which the team did not grant. Speaking to reporters after a bye-week practice, Meyers reiterated that he would like to be elsewhere.

“Oh, for sure,” Meyers said, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN. “But I’m a professional at the end of the day. I’m just trying to play good football.

“I got no control over that,” Meyers also said. “If I’m here, I’m here.”

Meyers has been one of Las Vegas’ most productive offensive players so far in 2025, catching 29 passes for 329 yards in six games. He had 87 receptions for 1,027 yards with four TDs in 2024.

“I honestly haven’t thought about it too much,” Meyers said when asked if he would like a new deal with the Raiders. “Like, that window kind of just closed with the offseason in it.

“If it gets done, I don’t care for real. I really just want to be in a good spot for me [and] my family.”

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of NC State in 2019, Meyers has caught 422 passes for 4,921 yards with 20 touchdowns in 97 career games.