Jakobi Meyers addresses trade request, his future with the Raiders

Jakobi Meyers recently requested a trade after his representation and the Raiders couldn’t come to agreement on an extension. He will start the season playing for the Raiders.

“I asked; they said no,” Meyers said Wednesday, via video from Vince Sapienza of Fox5 Vegas. “That’s where that stopped. I’m just going to keep doing my job until something shakes out either way. I don’t know which way it’s going to go, but I’ll be ready for whatever.”

Meyers will make $10.755 million this season in the final year of the three-year pact he signed with the Raiders in 2023. That ranks him 29th among players at his position for this season.

Yet, Meyers had 87 catches for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns for the Raiders last season.

He does not know whether he will get an extension with the team or not.

“I really don’t know where it’s going to go, but I’m ready,” Meyers said. “I’m ready to go if you want me to go. I’m ready to play if they want me to play.”

Meyers spent four seasons in New England before joining the Raiders. He was asked if he was “happy” in Las Vegas, and his answer was telling.

“Am I happy?” Meyers asked rhetorically. “It’s a job. I’m happy to be doing my job with my boys, but I could be happy anywhere.”

Meyers isn’t likely to be “happy” unless he has an extension, whether that’s with the Raiders or with another team. He said everyone will “find out together” what his future holds.