Philip Rivers: Riley Leonard’s going to be around somewhere for a long time

After starting Philip Rivers at quarterback for three games, the Colts are reportedly turning to rookie Riley Leonard to start the last game of the season against the Texans on Sunday.

The move does not come as a surprise, as Indianapolis was eliminated from postseason contention with the results of Week 17.

Rivers got to know Leonard before the 44-year-old grandfather came out of retirement, as Leonard previously trained with Rivers during two offseasons. With Leonard starting in Week 18 a predictable development, Rivers was asked about Leonard during his postgame press conference on Sunday.

“Riley is a pro,” Rivers said. “Riley is going to work at it hard, and obviously I don’t want to put a ceiling on anything that he can do, and certainly will always continue to pull for him.

“But I said before he ever got drafted, or even early on when he was at Notre Dame, when I got to be with him and some of his guys, I was like, ‘He’s going to be a double-digit guy in the NFL.’ To what extent that is, who knows, right? Is he a starter? He’s one of those guys that is talented enough throwing it, and he’s obviously athletic enough to run around and he’s going to work at it because he cares enough about it that he’s going to be around somewhere for a long time.”

Leonard, a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, has appeared in four games so far as a rookie. He’s completed 18-of-33 passes for 145 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.