Report: Riley Leonard will start Colts season finale over Philip Rivers

  
Published December 30, 2025 09:37 AM

Philip Rivers’ run with the Colts has come to an end.

According to a report from ESPN, rookie Riley Leonard will start at quarterback for Indianapolis in the team’s season finale against Houston on Sunday.

Rivers, 44, started the last three games for the Colts after surprisingly coming out of retirement. But the Colts have gone 0-3 in that span and were officially eliminated from the postseason with the Texans’ victory over the Chargers on Saturday.

In his three starts, Rivers completed 63 percent of his passes for 544 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Leonard, a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft out of Notre Dame, has appeared in four games this year, completing 18-of-33 passes for 145 yards with two interceptions.

Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft, is still on injured reserve as he recovers from an orbital fracture suffered midway through the season in a pregame accident.