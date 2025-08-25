 Skip navigation
Report: Jakobi Meyers asked Raiders to trade him

  
Published August 25, 2025 03:23 PM

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is currently set to open the season with the Raiders, but he’d reportedly prefer to be elsewhere.

NFL Media reports that Meyers recently requested a trade. Per the report, he two sides had been trying to negotiate a new contract and the trade request came when they were unable to agree to terms.

Meyers has a base salary of $10.5 million this season and it is the final year of the three-year pact he signed with the Raiders in 2023. He had 87 catches for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns for the Raiders last season.

That production made Meyers the top wide receiver for Vegas in 2024 and the Raiders reportedly have no plans to move Meyers because of his value to the team’s offense.