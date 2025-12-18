Allen Lazard clears waivers, becomes free agent

Allen Lazard is free to reunite with Aaron Rodgers. If the Steelers want him. And if he wants the Steelers.

The former Packers and Jets receiver cleared waivers on Wednesday, making him a free agent.

Because Lazard didn’t waive his right to termination pay in order to secure his release, Lazard will be entitled to recover the remaining $291,667 of his $1.75 million base salary from the Jets. He’ll also be able to keep whatever he makes elsewhere, without offset.

He spent five seasons in Green Bay with Rodgers. Lazard then signed with the Jets in 2023, the same offseason during which Rodgers was traded there.

Lazard renegotiated his contract to stay with the Jets, in lieu of being released and potentially joining Rodgers in Pittsburgh. Now, Lazard is free and clear to join the Steelers or any other team, at any time.