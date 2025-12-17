 Skip navigation
Allen Lazard didn’t waive termination pay to secure his release

  
Published December 17, 2025 05:45 AM

In recent years, a trend has emerged as to vested veterans (those with four or more years of service) who seek an opportunity to exit a non-playoff team for a shot at joining a contender. To get his release, the player waives his right to secure the balance of his salary, without offset, as termination pay.

Former Jets receiver Allen Lazard did not do that, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

It gives him the ability, if he chooses, to collect the remaining $291,667 of his $1.75 million base salary from the Jets, double dipping with whatever he gets from a new team. If, of course, the balance of his contract isn’t claimed on waivers.

The obvious speculation is that Lazard hopes to land with the Steelers and two-time former teammate Aaron Rodgers. That could prompt a competitor (like, you know, the Ravens) to claim Lazard in order to prevent Pittsburgh from getting him.

Of course, that would require the Ravens to devote a spot on the 53-man roster to Lazard, which would in turn necessitate a corresponding roster move. Unless there’s someone the Ravens can place on injured reserve or are otherwise willing to waive, there wouldn’t be a spot for Lazard. Still, if they want to keep the team they’ll quite possibly face in 18 days (or 17, if the game is moved to Saturday night) for the AFC North title, they’ll at least consider finding a way to make room for Lazard.

If Lazard clears waivers, he’ll be able to sign with any other team’s roster or practice squad. And it will open the door to a double dip, with $291,667 from the Jets and whatever he gets from the Steelers or wherever he may land.