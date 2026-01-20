Ravens are expected to have second interview with Jesse Minter

Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter remains in the mix for several head coaching openings.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that Minter is expected to have a second interview with the Ravens this week. Minter had a virtual interview with the team last week and would have an in-person meeting this time around.

Minter is also slated for second interviews with the Browns and Raiders after completing his second season as the coordinator for the Chargers. Minter has also been a defensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan and he was on John Harbaugh’s Ravens staff earlier in his career.

Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady are others who have advanced to the second round of the search process in Baltimore.