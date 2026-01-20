 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dksbmatchups_260120.jpg
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups
nbc_pft_natchampreax_260120.jpg
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship
nbc_pft_broncospatriots_260120.jpg
Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dksbmatchups_260120.jpg
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups
nbc_pft_natchampreax_260120.jpg
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship
nbc_pft_broncospatriots_260120.jpg
Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens are expected to have second interview with Jesse Minter

  
Published January 20, 2026 10:34 AM

Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter remains in the mix for several head coaching openings.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that Minter is expected to have a second interview with the Ravens this week. Minter had a virtual interview with the team last week and would have an in-person meeting this time around.

Minter is also slated for second interviews with the Browns and Raiders after completing his second season as the coordinator for the Chargers. Minter has also been a defensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan and he was on John Harbaugh’s Ravens staff earlier in his career.

Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady are others who have advanced to the second round of the search process in Baltimore.