The Bears expand their stadium search to include Indiana

The Bears were where we thought they were.

Now, they’re looking around again.

In an open letter, team president and CEO Kevin Warren explained that the decision to focus on Arlington Heights as the location for a new stadium has changed. With the politicians not sufficiently reciprocating, the Bears are considering other potential sites for their next home.

"[W]e need to expand our search and critically evaluate opportunities throughout the wider Chicagoland region, including Northwest Indiana.” Warren wrote. “This is not about leverage. We spent years trying to build a new home in Cook County. We invested significant time and resources evaluating multiple sites and rationally decided on Arlington Heights. Our fans deserve a world-class stadium. Our players and coaches deserve a venue that matches the championship standard they strive for every day. With that in mind, our organization must keep every credible pathway open to deliver that future.”

So what happened in Arlington Heights, where the Bears previously purchased the land for a domed stadium?

“We have not asked for state taxpayer dollars to build the stadium at Arlington Park,” Warren wrote. “We asked only for a commitment to essential local infrastructure (roads, utilities, and site improvements) which is more than typical for projects of this size. Additionally, we sought reasonable property tax certainty to secure financing. We listened to state leadership and relied on their direction and guidance, yet our efforts have been met with no legislative partnership.”

And while Warren says it’s not about leverage, the practical impact is to (wait for it) leverage Arlington Heights specifically and Illinois generally to give the Bears what they want. It’s hiding in plain sight in the text of Warren’s letter.

“The stakes for Illinois are significant,” he wrote, “thousands of union jobs, year-round attractions and global events made possible by a fixed roof stadium that would provide long-term revenue for the State. For a project of this scale, uncertainty has significant consequences. Stable timelines are critical, as are predictable processes and elected leaders, who share a sense of urgency and appreciation for public partnership that projects with this level of impact require. We have not received that sense of urgency or appreciation to date. We have been told directly by State leadership, our project will not be a priority in 2026, despite the benefits it will bring to Illinois.”

And so now the Bears will try to get Indiana to do what Illinois won’t, hopeful that Illinois will. It’s a page out of the Kansas City playbook. The Chiefs managed to pit Missouri against Kansas. The Bears are not trying to create an Illinois vs. Indiana tug of war.

With relocation not an option, the Bears need to find a spot that allows them to remain the Chicago Bears. If Illinois won’t step up to their liking, it’s time to look around. And with Indiana not that far away, it’s no surprise that they’ll be giving the state that already hosts the Colts, Notre Dame, and unexpected college football powerhouse Indiana a chance to bogart the Bears.

If nothing else, the possibility of an Indiana move may wake up Illinois. So far, nothing has.