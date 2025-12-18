Nick Chubb returns to practice, but Woody Marks sits out

Texans running back Nick Chubb returned to practice on Wednesday.

Chubb, who missed last Sunday’s game with an injury to his ribs, was limited.

Running back Woody Marks, who injured his ankle in the victory over the Cardinals, was a non-participant to open the practice week.

Jawhar Jordan made the most of his opportunity with Chubb inactive and Marks banged up on Sunday. Jordan had 15 carries for 101 yards in his NFL debut. He became only the second player in team history to rush for 100 yards or higher in their NFL debut, joining Ben Tate, who had 101 yards in his debut 14 years ago.

The Texans had seven other players missing on Wednesday. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle/knee), defensive end Denico Autry (knee), offensive tackle Trent Brown (hand), cornerback Kamari Lassiter (foot), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (knee), linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique) also didn’t practice.

Defensive end Darrell Taylor (ankle) was limited.