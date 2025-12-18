 Skip navigation

Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal

Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position

PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot

Other PFT Content


Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions

Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff

Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Nick Chubb returns to practice, but Woody Marks sits out

  
Published December 17, 2025 07:40 PM

Texans running back Nick Chubb returned to practice on Wednesday.

Chubb, who missed last Sunday’s game with an injury to his ribs, was limited.

Running back Woody Marks, who injured his ankle in the victory over the Cardinals, was a non-participant to open the practice week.

Jawhar Jordan made the most of his opportunity with Chubb inactive and Marks banged up on Sunday. Jordan had 15 carries for 101 yards in his NFL debut. He became only the second player in team history to rush for 100 yards or higher in their NFL debut, joining Ben Tate, who had 101 yards in his debut 14 years ago.

The Texans had seven other players missing on Wednesday. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle/knee), defensive end Denico Autry (knee), offensive tackle Trent Brown (hand), cornerback Kamari Lassiter (foot), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (knee), linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique) also didn’t practice.

Defensive end Darrell Taylor (ankle) was limited.