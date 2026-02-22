 Skip navigation
NFLPA issues statement following the passing of Rondale Moore

  
Published February 21, 2026 11:38 PM

The NFL Players Association has issued a statement following the passing of Vikings receiver Rondale Moore. He was only 25.

“The NFL Players Association is devastated by the sudden and tragic passing of Rondale Moore,” the union said. “This immense loss is felt deeply across our union, and we value his service as a player rep. Our condolences and prayers are with Rondale’s family, teammates, and loved one during this incredibly difficult time.

“In moments like this we are reminded of how much our players carry, on and off the field. To our members: Please know that support is always within reach. Check on your teammates and prioritize your mental health. If you or someone you know is struggling, we encourage you to take advantage of the many confidential resources available to you through the NFLPA.”

It’s true for everyone who needs assistance of any kind. Help is available. Seek it. Give it. One simple phone call or text can make all the difference.