Vikings WR Rondale Moore dies at 25

  
Published February 21, 2026 09:04 PM

Vikings receiver Rondale Moore has died. He was 25.

Via WLKY in Louisville, the Floyd County Coroner confirmed Moore’s passing. Louisville coach Jeff Brohm, who coached Moore at Purdue, addressed the situation in a statement released on Saturday night.

“Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach,” Brohm said, via WLKY. “The ultimate competitor that would never back down to any challenge. Rondale has a work ethic that was unmatched by anyone. A great teammate that would come through in any situation. we all loved Rondale and we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with. We offer all of our thoughts and prayers to Rondale and his family and we love him very much!!!”

A second-round pick of the Cardinals in 2021, Moore was traded to the Falcons in March 2024. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in training camp that year.

Moore signed a one-year deal with the Vikings in March 2025. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason opener against the Texans.

We extend our condolences to Moore’s family, friends, teammates, and coaches.