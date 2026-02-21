Javonte Williams agrees to three-year deal with Cowboys

Scratch running back Javonte Williams from the list of 2026 free agents.

According to multiple reports, Williams has agreed to a new three-year deal in Dallas. The pact is worth $24 million with $16 million in guaranteed money.

Williams signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after leaving the Broncos as a free agent last year. He ran 252 times for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 137 yards and two scores.

The attempts, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns were all career highs for Williams, which makes it easy to understand why he’d sign up for another year in the Cowboys offense.

With Williams back in the fold, the Cowboys can turn more of their attention to trying to hold onto wide receiver George Pickens for years to come as well.