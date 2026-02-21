 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_260220.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Will Cards rise from NFC basement?
nbc_pft_sundayticket_260220.jpg
NFL Sunday Ticket case returns to court in March
nbc_pft_tvrights_260220.jpg
NFL TV rights fees could double in near future

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_260220.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Will Cards rise from NFC basement?
nbc_pft_sundayticket_260220.jpg
NFL Sunday Ticket case returns to court in March
nbc_pft_tvrights_260220.jpg
NFL TV rights fees could double in near future

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Javonte Williams agrees to three-year deal with Cowboys

  
Published February 21, 2026 04:46 PM

Scratch running back Javonte Williams from the list of 2026 free agents.

According to multiple reports, Williams has agreed to a new three-year deal in Dallas. The pact is worth $24 million with $16 million in guaranteed money.

Williams signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after leaving the Broncos as a free agent last year. He ran 252 times for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 137 yards and two scores.

The attempts, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns were all career highs for Williams, which makes it easy to understand why he’d sign up for another year in the Cowboys offense.

With Williams back in the fold, the Cowboys can turn more of their attention to trying to hold onto wide receiver George Pickens for years to come as well.