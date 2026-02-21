Report: Cam Ward to resume throwing next month

Cam Ward has begun his offseason training, but he has yet to throw.

Ward, who injured his right shoulder in a season-ending loss to the Jaguars, will resume throwing in 2-3 weeks, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports.

Ward was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain that did not require surgery, and Wolfe reports that Ward is “recovering well.”

The No. 1 overall pick in 2025 is working on his mechanics with his private quarterbacks coach, Darrell Colbert Jr. According to Wolfe, Ward is trying to eliminate some of the “bad habits” he developed last year with the team’s protection issues.

Ward started all 17 games and finished the season with a 60 percent completion percentage, 3,169 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions. He did not throw a pick in any of his final four starts and only one in his last nine starts.