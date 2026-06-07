With World Cup looming, SoFi Stadium workers vote to authorize a strike

The World Cup is coming. And SoFi Stadium workers could be going.

According to the Wall Street Journal, via Sports Business Journal, roughly 2,000 hospitality workers at SoFi Stadium voted “overwhelmingly” to authorize a strike. The walkout could occur “at any time.”

Union officials have, per the report, indicated that the U.S. men’s national team’s opening match against Paraguay on June 12 “would be an opportune moment” to exercise their right to initiate a work stoppage.

Legends Global, which operates the concessions at SoFi Stadium, expressed confidence that an agreement can be reached. The company also said that it has a contingency staffing plan in place, in the event that a strike happens.