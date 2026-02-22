Vikings remember receiver Rondale Moore

The Vikings have issued a statement following the sudden passing of receiver Rondale Moore, who died Saturday at age 25.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rondale Moore,” the Vikings said. “While we are working to understand the facts, we have spoken with Rondale’s family to offer our condolences and the full support of the Minnesota Vikings. We have also been in communication with our players, coaches, and staff, and will make counseling and emotional support resources available to anyone in need. Our thoughts are with Rondale’s family and friends during this devastating time.”

The Vikings issued a separate statement from coach Kevin O’Connell.

“I am devastated by the news of Rondale’s death,” O’Connell said. “While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply. He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots. As a player, he was disciplined, dedicated and resilient despite facing adversity multiple times as injuries sidelined him throughout his career. We are all heartbroken by the fact he won’t continue to live out his NFL dream and we won’t all have a chance to watch him flourish. My prayers are with Rondale’s family, friends, teammates and coaches as we all deal with this tragic news.”

Moore signed with the Vikings last March, after three years with the Cardinals and one with the Falcons. He was a second-round pick in 2021.