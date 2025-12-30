Brian Flores: The Vikings and my representation are handling contract talks

Much has been made in recent days about the status of Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, and for good reason. His contract expires after the current season, which for the Vikings ends in five days.

In a Tuesday session with reporters, Flores addressed the situation in his opening remarks.

“Obviously, there’s been a lot of talk about my personal situation and next year,” Flores said. “Look, I I’ve said this many times. I’ve loved my time here in Minnesota. My family loves it. The state of Minnesota’s been tremendous to me. [Coach Kevin O’Connell] mentioned there’s been great dialogue, and there has. And now we’ll just kind of let the club and my representation handle the rest. And so that’s kind of where I’m at on that. I don’t, as you guys know, don’t like talking about myself. I think our players are doing a lot of great things on the field, and I don’t want to take away from them in any way. I think if anything, they deserve all of the recognition, I certainly don’t play, as you guys know.”

Flores was later asked if he’s told his representation what he’s looking for. Said Flores, “I tell them I want to win this week.”

Flores eventually was asked whether he wants to come back to the Vikings.

“Like I just said, I love Minnesota,” Flores said. “I love this team. I love working for and with [O’Connell]. You know, he’s been fantastic to me. I think the Wilfs are some of the best owners in the league. I love these players, the coaching staff. And, like I said, this place has shown me a lot of love and I show it right back. And so I don’t know how much more there is to it. I mean, if everything lines up and it fits, you know, from a football standpoint, it fits. And I think there’s always — it’s called a business part of this. The football all lines up, and we’ll just see where it all goes.”

The clock is ticking on that destination. With each day that the Vikings get closer to their final game, Flores gets closer to the open market.