Panthers release A’Shawn Robinson

The Panthers are parting ways with a veteran defensive lineman.

The team announced the release of defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson on Tuesday afternoon. Robinson had one year left on his contract in Carolina.

Robinson’s departure will clear a little more than $10 million in cap space for the coming season. They will retain a little over $2 million in dead money as well.

Robinson played in 33 games over the last two seasons. He had 145 tackles, eight sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in that action and he also had three tackles in the playoffs last season.

Derrick Brown, Tershawn Wharton, Bobby Brown, and Cam Jackson remain on hand at defensive tackle.