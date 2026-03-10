 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_availablefreeagents_260310.jpg
What’s next for Hendrickson in free agency?
nbc_pft_rebuildingthetitans_260310.jpg
Titans reportedly spend big-time in free agency
nbc_pft_saintsadditions_260310.jpg
Report: NO adds to offense with Etienne, Edwards

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_availablefreeagents_260310.jpg
What’s next for Hendrickson in free agency?
nbc_pft_rebuildingthetitans_260310.jpg
Titans reportedly spend big-time in free agency
nbc_pft_saintsadditions_260310.jpg
Report: NO adds to offense with Etienne, Edwards

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Romeo Doubs agrees to four-year deal with Patriots

  
Published March 10, 2026 02:23 PM

Romeo Doubs is headed to the AFC East.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Doubs has agreed to a four-year deal with the Patriots.

Rapoport notes the wideout’s contract is worth $70 million.

Doubs, who turns 26 next month, just completed his rookie contract with the Packers. In 2025, he caught 55 passes for 724 yards with six touchdowns in 16 games. He also had eight receptions for 124 yards with a touchdown in Green Bay’s postseason loss to Chicago.

A fourth-round pick in 2022, Doubs finished his first four seasons with 202 receptions for 2,424 yards with 21 touchdowns in 59 games with 50 starts.

With receiver Stefon Diggs on the way out, Doubs could emerge as a top weapon at receiver for quarterback Drake Maye and the defending AFC Champion Patriots in 2026.