Romeo Doubs agrees to four-year deal with Patriots

Romeo Doubs is headed to the AFC East.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Doubs has agreed to a four-year deal with the Patriots.

Rapoport notes the wideout’s contract is worth $70 million.

Doubs, who turns 26 next month, just completed his rookie contract with the Packers. In 2025, he caught 55 passes for 724 yards with six touchdowns in 16 games. He also had eight receptions for 124 yards with a touchdown in Green Bay’s postseason loss to Chicago.

A fourth-round pick in 2022, Doubs finished his first four seasons with 202 receptions for 2,424 yards with 21 touchdowns in 59 games with 50 starts.

With receiver Stefon Diggs on the way out, Doubs could emerge as a top weapon at receiver for quarterback Drake Maye and the defending AFC Champion Patriots in 2026.