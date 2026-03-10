 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_availablefreeagents_260310.jpg
What’s next for Hendrickson in free agency?
nbc_pft_rebuildingthetitans_260310.jpg
Titans reportedly spend big-time in free agency
nbc_pft_saintsadditions_260310.jpg
Report: NO adds to offense with Etienne, Edwards

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_availablefreeagents_260310.jpg
What’s next for Hendrickson in free agency?
nbc_pft_rebuildingthetitans_260310.jpg
Titans reportedly spend big-time in free agency
nbc_pft_saintsadditions_260310.jpg
Report: NO adds to offense with Etienne, Edwards

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Braden Smith agrees to two-year deal with Texans

  
Published March 10, 2026 02:10 PM

The Texans are adding a veteran offensive tackle.

Houston has agreed to a two-year deal with Braden Smith, according to multiple reports.

The initial numbers indicate Smith’s deal is worth $20 million.

Smith, 29, will stay in the AFC South after playing the first eight years of his career for the Colts.

Smith has dealt with multiple injury issues over the last few years. He has not played a full slate of games since 2019, when he started all 16. He played 16 games in 2022 as well. But in the last three seasons, he’s started 10, 12, and 13 games for Indianapolis.

The Texans recently agreed to trade Tytus Howard to the Browns. Smith could be a replacement for Howard at right tackle.