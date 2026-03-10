Braden Smith agrees to two-year deal with Texans

The Texans are adding a veteran offensive tackle.

Houston has agreed to a two-year deal with Braden Smith, according to multiple reports.

The initial numbers indicate Smith’s deal is worth $20 million.

Smith, 29, will stay in the AFC South after playing the first eight years of his career for the Colts.

Smith has dealt with multiple injury issues over the last few years. He has not played a full slate of games since 2019, when he started all 16. He played 16 games in 2022 as well. But in the last three seasons, he’s started 10, 12, and 13 games for Indianapolis.

The Texans recently agreed to trade Tytus Howard to the Browns. Smith could be a replacement for Howard at right tackle.