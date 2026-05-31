Patrick Queen: Steelers and I have had talks about my contract, “no movement either way”

Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen says he and the team have talked about a new contract, but so far, it’s all talk.

Queen told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette he’s seen speculation that he could be traded or released but doesn’t think much of it.

“I saw the whole charade that went on all this offseason, but I mean it’s talks. Obviously, no movement either way,” he said. “So, at the end of the day, [the Steelers] have business to handle. I’ve got business handled at home, and my business is to go out there and play the best football I can and put myself in a good position and put our team in a good position so that we both get successful.”

Queen is heading into the final year of his contract and has a salary cap hit of $17.2 million this season. If he were to be traded after June 1, the Steelers would save $13.3 million in cap space. But Queen said he doesn’t put a lot of stalk in rumors that he could be traded.

“Some of it was true, but some of it was extended truth, just people rambling and stuff,” Queen said. “That’s what you can have with social media nowadays. You know, everybody wants the first say whatever happens — and wants to hope to be right. [There were] very [few] facts out there.”

Ultimately, Queen said, he’s good with either playing out his current contract or getting a new deal.

“I’ve got a good amount of money coming in this year,” Queen said. “So at the end of the day, I couldn’t care less. If they do want to extend, cool. If not, cool. At the end of the day, it’s as a business.”