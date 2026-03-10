 Skip navigation
Raiders trade Geno Smith to the Jets

  
Published March 10, 2026 02:24 PM

Could a Jets reunion be coming for Geno Smith? Yes, it could.

And it is.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Raiders are trading Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Jets for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Smith, who received $40 million last year from the Raiders, was due to make $26.5 million in 2026. His contract is expected to be adjusted.

The Jets initially acquired Geno Smith in the second round of the 2013 draft. He was the starter for two years in New York. That ended after he suffered a broken jaw in a locker-room sucker punch from linebacker IK Enemkpali in August 2015.

He eventually resurfaced as the Seahawks’ starter, before being sent to Las Vegas last year for a third-round pick.

The move helps the Raiders avoid $18.5 million in guaranteed money for 2026 (unless they’ll be paying some of it to facilitate the trade). And it gives the Jets a short-term starting quarterback.

The return of Geno bolsters the notion that Justin Fields will be released. Unless he, too, is traded.