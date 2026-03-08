Could a Jets reunion be coming for Geno Smith?

As the Jets cast a wide net at quarterback, they could be pursuing one who got away.

Rich Cimini of ESPN, in an item that reviews the many possibilities at the position, mentions a potential reunion with a player the Jets selected in the second round of the 2013 draft.

Yes, there’s a chance Geno Smith will be coming back to Broadway. (Or, technically, the state that adjoins it.)

Cimini notes that the Jets had “high grades” on Smith a year ago, when he was traded by the Seahawks to the Raiders for a third-round pick.

Smith’s two-year stint as the Jets’ starter ended in 2015, when he suffered a broken jaw after taking a locker-room sucker punch from IK Enemkpali in August. The former West Virginia standout stayed on the roster through the 2016 season, before embarking on a five-year run with three different teams (Giants, Chargers, Seahawks) as a backup.

Smith inherited the starting job in Seattle after the Russell Wilson trade, ending an eight-year gap as a full-time starter.

He’s due to be cut by the Raiders, unless a trade materializes. Smith is owed $18.5 million in 2026, with another $8 million fully vesting later this week.

Although Smith made $40 million last year, he’ll likely not receive an offer exceeding the $18 million he’s already guaranteed to make in 2026. He could take a one-year deal for the minimum of $1.3 million, making him a low-cost option for a team interested in his services.

Could that happen with the Jets? While the coach and G.M. have changed (multiple times) since Smith left, the Jets have the same owner — and the same fan base. If the guy who holds the pink slip and the folks who wear the green jerseys to games are fine with a reunion, a Geno revival could be a viable short-term option for coach Aaron Glenn and first-year offensive coordinator Frank Reich.

Stranger things have happened in New York sports. At a time when multiple failed Jets draft picks at quarterback have found success elsewhere, why not bring one of them back for another go?

While it could be a low-risk move from a cost standpoint, the P.R. hit could be more than the Jets are willing to endure. Last year in Las Vegas didn’t go well for Smith. If the Jets roll out the red carpet and the losses once again outpace the wins, the Jets would be welcoming even more scrutiny and criticism.