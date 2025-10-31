Dolphins’ Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Matt Judon know they could be traded

After falling to 2-7 after Thursday night’s loss, the Dolphins could be sellers at the trade deadline. And three pass rushers could be on the trade block.

Dolphins pass rushers Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Matt Judon all played on Thursday night and all know the game might be their last with the Dolphins, according to the Miami Herald.

“I understand the business of football,” Chubb said. “But at the end of the day, I love these guys. I got the C on my shirt for a reason.”

Phillips had similar sentiments.

“It’s out of my control. I would love to stay here,” Phillips said. “But if I get traded I get traded.”

The Dolphins look like they have a big rebuilding effort ahead of them, and trading away veteran players to get future draft picks could aid in that effort. The NFL trade deadline is four days away.