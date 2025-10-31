 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9
nbc_pft_candyteamsv2_251031.jpg
What Halloween candy represents these NFL teams?
nbc_pft_jaxsondartv3_251031.jpg
Dart shows the role model an athlete can be

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9
nbc_pft_candyteamsv2_251031.jpg
What Halloween candy represents these NFL teams?
nbc_pft_jaxsondartv3_251031.jpg
Dart shows the role model an athlete can be

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins’ Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Matt Judon know they could be traded

  
Published October 31, 2025 10:16 AM

After falling to 2-7 after Thursday night’s loss, the Dolphins could be sellers at the trade deadline. And three pass rushers could be on the trade block.

Dolphins pass rushers Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Matt Judon all played on Thursday night and all know the game might be their last with the Dolphins, according to the Miami Herald.

“I understand the business of football,” Chubb said. “But at the end of the day, I love these guys. I got the C on my shirt for a reason.”

Phillips had similar sentiments.

“It’s out of my control. I would love to stay here,” Phillips said. “But if I get traded I get traded.”

The Dolphins look like they have a big rebuilding effort ahead of them, and trading away veteran players to get future draft picks could aid in that effort. The NFL trade deadline is four days away.