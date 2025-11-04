Saints trade OL Trevor Penning to the Chargers

The Chargers picked up some offensive line help just before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to acquire Trevor Penning in a trade with the Saints. The Saints will receive a 2027 sixth-round pick in return for Penning.

Penning has started the last six games at left guard for the Saints and he was their right tackle in 2024. It’s not clear where he fits into the Chargers’ plans, but depth is something they need in the wake of Joe Alt’s season-ending ankle injury.

Alt moved from right tackle to left tackle in the wake of Rashawn Slater’s season-ending injury this summer and the Chargers have been shuffling players around all year thanks to other injuries on the line. Penning, who was a 2022 first-round pick, gives them another option to use as they try to do a better job of protecting Justin Herbert over the second half of the season.