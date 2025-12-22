 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Campbell: Lions’ errors and lack of self-discipline are on me

  
Published December 22, 2025 05:04 AM

The Lions are long shots to make the playoffs after Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, and head coach Dan Campbell knows he’s not exempt from blame.

Campbell has been widely praised the last two seasons as the Lions have gone from one of the worst teams in the NFL to one of the best under his watch, but after Sunday’s game he acknowledged that this year has not been good enough, either from his players or from himself.

“There’s a lot of errors that have popped up. We’ve got some mental errors here or there, or a lack of self discipline. And ultimately I put that stuff on me. That’s on me. There’s no other way to cut it, other than it’s the head coach. So it’s on me, man,” Campbell said.

The Lions’ only remaining path to the playoffs is to win both of their remaining games and hope the Packers lose both of their remaining games.