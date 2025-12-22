Dan Campbell: Lions’ errors and lack of self-discipline are on me

The Lions are long shots to make the playoffs after Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, and head coach Dan Campbell knows he’s not exempt from blame.

Campbell has been widely praised the last two seasons as the Lions have gone from one of the worst teams in the NFL to one of the best under his watch, but after Sunday’s game he acknowledged that this year has not been good enough, either from his players or from himself.

“There’s a lot of errors that have popped up. We’ve got some mental errors here or there, or a lack of self discipline. And ultimately I put that stuff on me. That’s on me. There’s no other way to cut it, other than it’s the head coach. So it’s on me, man,” Campbell said.

The Lions’ only remaining path to the playoffs is to win both of their remaining games and hope the Packers lose both of their remaining games.