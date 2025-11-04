Jets announce the trade of Quinnen Williams to Dallas

The Jets announced the trade that will send defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys.

The team confirmed it is acquiring a 2027 first-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick, along with defensive tackle Mazi Smith, for Williams.

The Cowboys discussed a trade for Williams before the season started in a potential deal involving Micah Parsons, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. The Cowboys were told the Jets didn’t have the resources to sign Parsons to a new contract.

The Cowboys now have Kenny Clark, one of the returns in the Parsons’ trade to Green Bay, Williams and Osa Odighizuwa, who they signed to an $80 million contract in March, in the interior of their defensive line.

Williams is a three-time Pro Bowler and a one-time All-Pro. In 98 games with the Jets, he totaled 322 tackles, 59 tackles for loss and 40 sacks.