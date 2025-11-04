Bengals announce trade of Logan Wilson for a seventh-round pick

The Bengals announced their trade of linebacker Logan Wilson to the Cowboys. They will receive a seventh-round pick in the 2026 draft in return.

The Cowboys did not rework his deal to facilitate a trade, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, and they will inherit the remaining $2.684 million salary for this year. He will count $2.895 million against the Cowboys’ salary cap.

Wilson entered the league as a third-round pick of the Bengals in 2020. He played in 76 regular-season games, with 65 starts, and totaled 531 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 25 passes defensed, 11 interceptions, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

The Bengals, though, saw his role diminished in Week 6 when he played 12 defensive snaps. The Bengals benched him in Week 8, and he was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Bears ahead of the trade to Dallas.

In his final three games with the team, he played 59 special teams snaps and 58 on defense.

“I appreciate everything Logan has done as a player and as a person during his time in Cincinnati,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. “He has been a central part of our defense over the past six years, and he will be remembered as a leader in our locker room. I wish him the best moving forward.”

The Bengals are on pace to set the NFL record for points allowed (534, 2024 Panthers) and yards allowed (7,042, 2012 Saints). The Cowboys rank 31st in total defense.