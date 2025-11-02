 Skip navigation
Source: Titans are trying to trade Calvin Ridley

  
Published November 2, 2025 03:47 PM

It’s currently doubtful that the Titans will trade veteran defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons before Tuesday’s deadline. It’s less doubtful that they will trade veteran receiver Calvin Ridley.

Per a league source, the Titans are trying to do a deal for Ridley.

Ridley, who last played in Week 6 due to a hamstring injury, is under contact through 2027. His four-year, $92 million free-agent contract predated the arrival of G.M. Mike Borgonzi.

A first-round pick of the Falcons in 2018, Ridley had 1,016 receiving yards in 2023 with Jacksonville. Last year in Tennessee, Ridley had 1,017 receiving yards. This year, Ridley has had 290 receiving yards in six games.

A trade would trigger a cap charge of $11.02 million in 2026. He’s due to make $20.24 million next year, and $20.74 million in 2027.