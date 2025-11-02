Source: Doubtful Titans trade DT Jeffery Simmons

When the Titans ruled out receiver Calvin Ridley and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on Friday, some wondered whether they were being kept out of action in advance of a potential trade at the deadline.

A source with knowledge of the situation said it’s doubtful that Simmons will be moved.

A first-round pick of the Titans in 2019, Simmons is under contact through 2027. Trading him would trigger a cap charge of $10 million in 2026.

Simmons, who missed last week and this week with a hamstring injury, is due to make $20 million next season. None of it is guaranteed.

Ridley also has a hamstring injury. He hasn’t played since Week 6. He also is signed through 2027. A trade would spark a cap charge of $11.02 million in 2026.