Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Source: Doubtful Titans trade DT Jeffery Simmons

  
Published November 2, 2025 02:28 PM

When the Titans ruled out receiver Calvin Ridley and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on Friday, some wondered whether they were being kept out of action in advance of a potential trade at the deadline.

A source with knowledge of the situation said it’s doubtful that Simmons will be moved.

A first-round pick of the Titans in 2019, Simmons is under contact through 2027. Trading him would trigger a cap charge of $10 million in 2026.

Simmons, who missed last week and this week with a hamstring injury, is due to make $20 million next season. None of it is guaranteed.

Ridley also has a hamstring injury. He hasn’t played since Week 6. He also is signed through 2027. A trade would spark a cap charge of $11.02 million in 2026.