 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9
nbc_pft_candyteamsv2_251031.jpg
What Halloween candy represents these NFL teams?

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9
nbc_pft_candyteamsv2_251031.jpg
What Halloween candy represents these NFL teams?

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Calvin Ridley, Jeffery Simmons ruled out for Titans-Chargers

  
Published October 31, 2025 02:08 PM

Titans receiver Calvin Ridley will miss another game with his hamstring injury.

Ridley has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s contest against the Chargers. He hasn’t played since suffering the injury against the Raiders in Week 6.

He’s caught 16 passes for 290 yards so far in 2025.

Veteran defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has also been ruled out with a hamstring injury and will miss a second consecutive game. He’s recorded 4.5 sacks with eight tackles for loss and 11 QB hits in seven games this year.

Outside linebacker Arden Key (quad) and safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) have also been ruled out for Week 9.