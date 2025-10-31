Calvin Ridley, Jeffery Simmons ruled out for Titans-Chargers

Titans receiver Calvin Ridley will miss another game with his hamstring injury.

Ridley has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s contest against the Chargers. He hasn’t played since suffering the injury against the Raiders in Week 6.

He’s caught 16 passes for 290 yards so far in 2025.

Veteran defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has also been ruled out with a hamstring injury and will miss a second consecutive game. He’s recorded 4.5 sacks with eight tackles for loss and 11 QB hits in seven games this year.

Outside linebacker Arden Key (quad) and safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) have also been ruled out for Week 9.