Bears acquire DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in trade with Browns

The Browns and Bears have agreed to a trade ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Browns will trade defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to the Bears. The Browns will also trade a seventh-round pick to Chicago while the Bears will send back a sixth-round pick.

Tryon-Shoyinka was a Buccaneers first-round pick in 2021 and he signed a one-year deal with the Browns as a free agent this offseason. He had nine tackles in eight appearances for Cleveland and he had 138 tackles, 15 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during his time in Tampa.

The Bears lost defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo to a torn ACL in Week 9, so the position was an obvious one for the team to address ahead of the deadline. He’ll join Montez Sweat and Austin Booker as options on the edge in Chicago.