Ravens trade with Titans for edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones

  
Published November 3, 2025 07:45 PM

The Ravens traded for some much-needed defensive help on Monday night.

They acquired edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones from the Titans for a conditional fifth-round pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Jones has 4.5 sacks in the past four games, with nine quarterback hits, after going sackless in the first five. He also has 26 tackles, including five tackles for loss this season.

He is in his seventh season after the Broncos made him a third-round pick in 2019. Jones then spent two seasons in Seattle before joining the Titans this past offseason.

He has played 99 games, with 61 starts, and has totaled 236 tackles, 35 sacks and 72 quarterback hits.