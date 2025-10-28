Sean McVay: Roger McCreary will add some depth to our group, we’re excited about it

The Rams have been looking for some help in the secondary and found it by trading for cornerback Roger McCreary to start the week.

In his Monday news conference, Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay told reporters that the team is excited to have him, particularly as assistant head coach/defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant coached McCreary at the Senior Bowl when he was entering the league.

“He was a guy that we respected from playing against him earlier this year,” McVay said, referring to the Rams’ Week 2 victory over the Titans. “He’ll be able to add some depth to our group, and we’re excited about it.”

McVay added that he likes that McCreary’s versatility can have him play in the slot or on the outside. While the team has had Quentin Lake play slot corner this season, McVay noted there isn’t much depth behind him.

“I think what we want to be able to do is we had a like for the football player in terms of his body of work, even going back to when he was coming out of Auburn,” McVay said. “He has obviously played the slot exclusively for the Titans this year. He has played a little bit of outside corner, but it was more just the competitor and what he’s about. The Titans were great to work with, and it just so happened that based on some of the things that are going on with us, we felt like it was a smart move. Then once we get him in here, we’ll get a feel for the best way to take advantage of his skillset and where that fits.

“He could play inside or outside, but feel really good about, obviously what Quentin Lake does and the many hats that he wears for us. But being able to add some depth in that room was the key to be able to get Roger in here.”

McCreary has appeared in eight games with three starts this season, recording an interception, two passes defensed, and a sack. A second-round pick in 2022, he’s played 55 career games with 38 starts, registering three interceptions and 17 passes defensed.