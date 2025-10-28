Report: Giants tell teams they have no interest in trading Kayvon Thibodeaux

Edge rusher is an area of strength for the Giants and they reportedly aren’t interested in using that depth to try to improve other areas of their roster.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that teams have called the Giants to inquire about trading for Kayvon Thibodeaux and that they have been told that the Giants have no interest in discussing a trade involving the fifth overall pick of the 2022 draft.

The Giants have traded for Brian Burns and drafted Abdul Carter since Thibodeaux joined the team. but they picked up Thibodeaux’s option for the 2026 season. That has him set to make a guaranteed salary of $14.751 million.

Thibodeaux had 127 tackles, 21 sacks, six forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in his first three seasons. He has 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks this year.