 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_risefall_251028.jpg
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
nbc_pft_mangold_251028.jpg
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251028.jpg
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_risefall_251028.jpg
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
nbc_pft_mangold_251028.jpg
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251028.jpg
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Giants tell teams they have no interest in trading Kayvon Thibodeaux

  
Published October 28, 2025 01:31 PM

Edge rusher is an area of strength for the Giants and they reportedly aren’t interested in using that depth to try to improve other areas of their roster.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that teams have called the Giants to inquire about trading for Kayvon Thibodeaux and that they have been told that the Giants have no interest in discussing a trade involving the fifth overall pick of the 2022 draft.

The Giants have traded for Brian Burns and drafted Abdul Carter since Thibodeaux joined the team. but they picked up Thibodeaux’s option for the 2026 season. That has him set to make a guaranteed salary of $14.751 million.

Thibodeaux had 127 tackles, 21 sacks, six forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in his first three seasons. He has 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks this year.