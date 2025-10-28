Vikings need another quarterback, quickly

With Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz landing on injured reserve for the rest of the year with a serious shoulder injury, the Vikings have two quarterbacks on the team.

They are second-year first-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy (who has played two career regular-season games) and first-year undrafted quarterback Max Brosmer (who has thrown eight passes this year in garbage time). There’s no other quarterback on the 53-man roster, and there’s no quarterback currently on the practice squad.

They’ll need to sign someone, soon. Preferably, a veteran. Ideally, someone who could play if needed in Detroit on Sunday, in the event McCarthy is injured.

Of course, they could be comfortable with Brosmer serving as the primary understudy to McCarthy. They still need a third quarterback in the building.

They’ll presumably add one today. Possibly after a tryout competition among several candidates.

The problem is that there aren’t many options. They’re aren’t enough good quarterbacks to go around. They’re aren’t enough bad quarterbacks to go around. There simply aren’t enough quarterbacks to go around — especially as more and more quarterbacks are injured.

Whoever it is, it surely will be someone. And that someone could, in theory, end up playing at some point on Sunday.

Lurking at the outer edge of the radar screen is the Kirk Cousins option. Sure, it didn’t look good on Sunday, when he played in place of Michael Penix Jr. But Cousins could still become a trade-deadline emergency option if McCarthy gets injured and/or face plants against the Lions on Sunday.

Maybe McCarthy won’t. Maybe he’ll deliver another thrilling NFC North road win. Regardless, the Vikings have a short-term need for another quarterback, a possible longer-term need (for the balance of the season) at the position, and a beyond-2025 question as to who the quarterback will be.